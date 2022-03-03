XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

XPEL stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley cut their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,738,222 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

