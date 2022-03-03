Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Shares of DBEF stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

