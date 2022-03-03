Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.91. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 3,748 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Yalla Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yalla Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

