Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 56.7% in February

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of YAMCY opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $69.46.
Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.
