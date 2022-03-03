Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

YCA stock opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £678.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 332.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 329.77. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 217.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 400.09 ($5.37).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

