Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 34,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,878. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.