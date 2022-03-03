Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to report $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,698,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $26.13 on Monday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

