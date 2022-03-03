Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.12. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Shares of ITW opened at $214.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average of $229.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $203.10 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

