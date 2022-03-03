Zacks: Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of BERY opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

