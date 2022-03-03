Zacks: Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Isoray.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Isoray stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,665. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.98. Isoray has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.49.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.