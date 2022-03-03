Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE AMPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,691. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

