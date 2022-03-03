Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 305,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

