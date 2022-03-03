Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

