Zacks Investment Research Comments on IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $236.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

