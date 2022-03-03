Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Sell

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $569.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.60. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,419 over the last three months. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

