Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Hold

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LAW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

