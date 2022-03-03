Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Hold

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $365.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.53.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
