Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,212,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,202,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

