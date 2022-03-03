Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

