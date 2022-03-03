Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7% and 1.2% as well as improved 63.2% and 14.6% year over year, respectively. The uptrend was driven by strength across all buyer segments and geographies. The company has been benefiting from its strategy of broadening the product lines, price points and geographies. Also, it has been gaining from a favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies. Solid backlog level of $10.8 billion depicts solid visibility. Earnings estimates have been trending upward for fiscal 2022, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's earnings prospects. Yet, supply-chain bottlenecks, and rising material and labor costs are growing concerns.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.37.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

