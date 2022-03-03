Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to “Hold”

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $553.49 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 47.2% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

