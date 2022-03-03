Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Buy

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

