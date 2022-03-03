Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $48.62. 1,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 636,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.
In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
