Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.78 ($113.24).

ZAL opened at €51.82 ($58.22) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business has a 50 day moving average of €65.60 and a 200-day moving average of €77.15.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

