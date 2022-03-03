Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

