ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

