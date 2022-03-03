ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday.
ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Get Rating)
ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.