ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $73.66. Approximately 96,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,419,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.
The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.