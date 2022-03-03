ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $73.66. Approximately 96,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,419,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 721,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7,855.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

