Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average of $210.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

