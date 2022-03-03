Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

ZM opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

