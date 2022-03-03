Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.
Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.52.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
