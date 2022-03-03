Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

