Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zumiez by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

