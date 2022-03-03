ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

