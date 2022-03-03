Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

ZYXI opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

