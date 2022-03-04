$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mistras Group.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.