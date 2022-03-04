$0.12 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is ($0.28). Boeing reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 371,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $89,106,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.89. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

