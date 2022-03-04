-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

CALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

