-$0.27 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

TNGX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,317. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

