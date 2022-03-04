$0.91 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MXL traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $57.24. 4,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

