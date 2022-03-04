$0.98 EPS Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Brinker International by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.75 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

