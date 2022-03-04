-$1.58 EPS Expected for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to announce ($1.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.97). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rivian.
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million.
RIVN traded down 2.56 on Friday, reaching 48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 72.83. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 50.00 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
