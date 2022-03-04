$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $193.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

