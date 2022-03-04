10,888 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,378,000 after buying an additional 2,065,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after buying an additional 2,946,955 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

