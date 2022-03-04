11,588 Shares in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,111,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SOVO opened at $12.27 on Friday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

