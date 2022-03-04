1,455 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 425,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

