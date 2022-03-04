156,946 Shares in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 156,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.