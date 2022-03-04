1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits One Day Volume of $45,499.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $60,114.02 and approximately $45,499.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.28 or 0.06555345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.