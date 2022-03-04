$2.53 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.44. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $238.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $163.12 and a 1-year high of $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

