$2.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.82. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $343.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

