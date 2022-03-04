$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

