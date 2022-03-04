$20.20 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to announce $20.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.22 billion and the lowest is $19.70 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

